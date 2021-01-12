It is now January 2021 and the COVID-19 pandemic is still surging in portions of the United States and across the world. This is a result of families traveling for the holidays and cold weather forcing more people inside. Because of this, parts of the United States have been on various forms of lockdown and quarantine for nine months. It seems for the first time that there might be a little light at the end of the tunnel as the COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins to accelerate. Millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine have already been given to citizens. And, the incoming Biden administration promises to release nearly all available vaccine doses immediately.

As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to rollout, we conducted our COVID-19 Vaccine Travel Survey. Our goal was to see how the vaccine may change people’s sentiment regarding travel. We also sought to understand how people viewed the vaccine as well as questioning their privacy concerns for tracking vaccine recipients. Please read below for the results of our survey.